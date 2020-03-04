President Trump donates quarterly salary to coronavirus efforts

President Donald Trump is donating his quarterly salary to efforts to stop the growing coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday, the White House Press Secretary tweeted a picture of this check along with the announcement.

She says the President is giving the $100,000 to "Support the efforts being undertaken to confront, contain and combat. #Coronavirus."

The money will go to the Department of Health and Human Services.

So far, nine people have died from the virus in the US. There are at least 60 known cases nationwide.

When he took office, the President pledged to donate his salary. He has since given it to various government agencies including Homeland Security, Transportation and Veterans Affairs.

