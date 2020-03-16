Primaries proceed amid coronavirus concerns

The Governor of Ohio is hoping to postpone the state's presidential primary, but Democrats in three other states will head to the polls on Tuesday.

One day after the first head-to-head debate between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, we asked Roanoke College professor and WDBJ7 political analyst Harry Wilson if growing concerns about the coronavirus will have an impact on the race.

His answer? In the short-run probably not.

"We're really looking a couple of months down the road, when this really may become more important," Wilson said Monday afternoon. And we'll see then in fact if there really is, if the coronavirus becomes a major issue for the fall, or if it's something that we hope will pass and other issues then come to the forefront."

Wilson said it's hard to predict how the coronavirus will affect turnout Tuesday, and whether or not one of the candidates might benefit.

