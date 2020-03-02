Primary election is Tuesday in Virginia to pick Dem candidate for president

One of the 14 states having primary elections and caucuses Tuesday is VIrginia, with polls open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Click here for WDBJ7's election page; results can be found there after polls close.

Click here for information about where and how to cast a ballot Tuesday.

Super Tuesday is the biggest day of the Democratic presidential contest, with more than one-third of the delegates up for grabs this year... 1,344 of them.

About 45% of the vote Tuesday will come from southern states, but California is the biggest prize with 415 delegates. Full results may not be clear until Wednesday.

There are five active Democratic candidates for president: Former VIce President Joe Biden, former New York CIty Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, US Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and US Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. But several others are still on ballots in various states, as ballots were distributed before many of the other candidates dropped out.

WDBJ7 will have extensive prime time coverage of Super Tuesday results.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.