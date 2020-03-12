Princess Cruises suspends operations for coronavirus pandemic

(Gray News) - Carnival’s Princess Cruises announced Thursday that it is suspending its operations for 60 days amid concerns over the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The cruise line, which is part of Carnival Corp., said Thursday that 18 cruise ships will cease voyages that were scheduled to depart between March 12 and May 10.

Japanese authorities quarantined the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the port of Yokohama for a two weeks after 10 passengers were initially diagnosed with the COVID-19.

More than 700 people fell ill and eight died, as the ship became the site of one of the first outbreaks outside of China, The New York Times said.

Another Carnival ship, the Grand Princess, sat off the coast of California for several days when people on board also tested positive for COVID-19. Passengers and crews were allowed to disembark ni Oakland, with those infected being sent to quarantine facilities in the U.S.

