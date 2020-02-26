Principal holds parent meeting for new Colonial Elementary School.

Colonial Elementary has been a big part of Botetourt County for 75 years, leaving many, like Jamie Duncan, with unforgettable memories.

"I attended Colonial Elementary K-5, my daughter attended K-5, and I have a 4th grader and a first grader here now," said Duncan.

That's why it was so important for Jamie Duncan and her daughter Emily to see how the school is growing.

"This school has done so much for myself, my children and my family, and we want to be able to get together what they need in order to continue to do that for all of our children," said Duncan.

Principal Tammy Riggs says the new Colonial Elementary is about twenty percent complete with an estimated move-in date of December 17, 2020. She said she wants her parents and students involved in any way possible and this meeting was one way to do that.

"Nobody has really seen anything except what's going up, so I wanted to show them," said Riggs.

Riggs said when planning the layout of the school safety, inclusivity and a least-disruptive learning space were priorities.

"You're buzzed into the office and you can't get any further than that unless we buzz you a second time- so it's safer for kids," said Riggs.

One major addition many people are excited about is all the sensory-friendly additions.

"In the new building we have lots of small group spaces where special education can take place," said Riggs.

She said it all hasn't come easy, financially, that is. However, above all, her parents always step up.

"This year they knew that there were going to be projects that we were going to have to do for the new building and they stepped up, we raised more money this fall than we ever have in six years of doing the booster thon," said Riggs.

With that money they will be able to pay for one of the playgrounds themselves.

"The building we're moving into is simply brick and mortar, but who we are as a school and the character we bring with it makes it a school"",said Riggs.

