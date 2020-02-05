Principal sorry for suggesting Kobe Bryant deserved death

A high school principal in Washington is apologizing for a post on her personal Facebook page that suggested former NBA star Kobe Bryant's death was deserved.

Liza Sejkora, the principal of Camas High School, wrote on the day of Bryant's death that “karma caught up with a rapist today.” She deleted the post and now says it was inappropriate and tasteless.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash in California.

Bryant was accused in 2003 of raping an employee at a Colorado resort, but the charges were dropped.