Pringles sells Thanksgiving-flavored chips for limited time

(WDBJ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2018 at 9:53 AM EST
Those who crave the tastes of Thanksgiving no longer have to wait for the meal to be cooked.

Pringles is selling chips that taste like turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie.

The limited-edition chips are not available in stores. The three-pack stackable mini cans go on sale Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. EST online at the kellogsstore.com. They cost $14.99.

The snack brand produced eight Thanksgiving flavors last year that came in a TV dinner-style tray. Those flavors included mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and cranberry sauce-flavored chips.

In a statement, senior vice president of marketing Yuvraj Arora says it was "so exciting to see Pringles fans' positive reactions" when it launched the Thanksgiving dinner last year.

Supplies are limited.

