Properties that include former White Sulphur Springs High sold, to be developed into hotel and events center

A collection of properties, including the former White Sulphur Springs High School, has been sold and will be redeveloped into a hotel and events center.

The public auction included the former high school, junior high and Green Devil Civic Center. After much effort and thought on how to maintain the facility, The Green Devil Civic Center Building Commission, City Council and the Mayor all approved the sale.

According to the City, this deal will serve to better the community in a handful of ways, including bringing the first hotel or motel into its limits. They point to a current lack of lodging for visitors who are not staying at the nearby Greenbrier.

The new owners plan to invest $3 million into the property that, according to the City, will give them new revenue from building permit fees, business and occupation taxes and an increased level of foot traffic downtown.

