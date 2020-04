Kroger is requiring all employees to wear protective face masks due to the coronavirus concerns starting Sunday.

WVLT reports the company's Chairman and CEO, Rodney McMullen, says there is no timetable as to when this new rule will be lifted.

Kroger stores have previously limited the number of shoppers allowed in stores, and added plexiglass partitions at checkout lanes.

