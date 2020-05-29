Protestors breach Minneapolis police station

Protestors demanding justice in the death of an George Floyd, an unarmed black man in police custody, have breached a Minneapolis police station.

They gained access to the precinct late Thursday night. This is the third night of protests and unrest in the city.

Livestream video showed the protesters entering the building, where fire alarms blared and sprinklers ran as blazes were set. Police appeared to have left the building located in the neighborhood not far from where Floyd died Monday.

Many businesses across the city boarded up windows and doors to to prevent looting, with the Minneapolis-based Target announcing it was temporarily closing two dozen area stores. Minneapolis shut down nearly its entire light-rail system and all bus service through Sunday out of safety concerns.