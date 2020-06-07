Protests continued in Roanoke Sunday

Protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis continued this weekend in western Virginia, as activists pushed for lasting change on the local level.

The latest demonstration by the group No Justice No Peace Roanoke started at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.

A speaker used a megaphone to call for the de-militarization of police and a shift of resources to under-served communities.

"We have to vote like black lives matter. We have to invest like black lives matter. We have to influence legislation like black lives matter," the speaker told the crowd of about 100 people, "because we can all sweat and scream and nothing's going to change unless we take direct control of our system, a system that's supposed to be here for us."

The group then marched across the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge and headed to the Roanoke City Police Department, where protesters have gathered every day for the last week.

