Public Relations professor gives recommendations for small businesses

Empty hallways and peaceful scrolling.

"It's like when you're here on the weekends," said Stephanie Smith, a Public Relations professor at Virginia Tech.

Stephanie Smith is used to a much busier Shanks Hall, and a much busier town of Blacksburg.

"Yeah it's a really weird feeling, and being in Blacksburg right now is a really weird feeling because you know it's going to hit here eventually so I feel like people are trying to take advantage of this time, support everything and everyone that they can," said Smith.

But there's one thing that's not as quiet, and that's more than likely, your inbox.

Smith has been working with businesses on their strategies when it comes to advertising.

"How can we use social media and be seen during this time, cause there's just a lot of noise, a lot of misinformation. And people worry that no one is looking, so how do they get on people's news feeds, or get things open," said Smith.

Down the street restaurants like Zeppoli's are doing everything they can to keep their doors open, even if it means assigning some new tasks to staff.

"So a huge part of our business and what we pride ourselves on is people at the tables and people being able to come up and make that emotional connection," said Cody Thompson, co-owner of Zeppoli's.

Thompson is having to put the emotional connection on hold, but says his employees are staying busy, some are helping with the advertising, others are working as delivery drivers.

"So it's been super important for us to hit social media heavy, more people are home now, more people are on their phones, on their laptops, computers, watching the news, we want to get the word out there that we can bring things to you, we've obviously emailed people," said Thompson.

And if you happen to be struggling with this, Smith says it's important to reach out, either to her, or another communication specialist.

"Everyone is such in a reactive mode and this is my time, and time for communication professionals to really be calm, and be creative for them," said Smith.

