Public Safety Officials requesting through-truck ban in Botetourt County

Botetourt County Public Safety officials are asking VDOT to consider a truck ban along a narrow roadway.

Many people use Lithia Road (Route 640) as a detour around Interstate 81, but it’s proven to be dangerous in the past.

Sherill Mowles has lived along Lithia Road for decades and said it’s a quiet neighborhood.

However, every once in a while, a detour around the interstate will disrupt the peace.

“It was pretty rough that day. Yeah it was kind of worrisome too," Mowles said.

She is talking about a crash that happened just a few yards from her house back in October. A tractor-trailer looking to avoid a crash on 81 caused back-ups of its own after failing to make a turn along the roadway.

"After that incident, it became very clear that we've got to work on a better plan," Botetourt County Fire & EMS Chief Jason Ferguson said.

Ferguson and other public safety officials are asking VDOT to consider restricting through-truck traffic at a Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday.

They said the narrow roadway and railroad crossings make it difficult for tractor-trailers to navigate.

"It creates a challenge not only for people getting to point A to point B, but when you have an emergency response you can't get to those easily," Ferguson said.

The restriction request would not affect trucks or tractor-trailers looking to deliver something to a destination along the route, it would just prevent drivers from using this stretch as a detour.

If VDOT agrees to the request, crews will study Lithia Road to see where the problems lie.

