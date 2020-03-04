Public Safety crews prepare for coronavirus

First responders across Southwest Virginia are preparing for possible exposure to the coronavirus.

In Botetourt County, crews are taking certain precautions, but said they are treating this much like they would any other respiratory infection, such as the flu.

“Realistically the coronavirus isn’t really that scary on our scale,” EMT Arron Hagerman said.

Hagerman and other EMTs are asking new questions to patients who are riding in the back of their ambulances.

They question a patient about symptoms like fevers and coughs, and ask about any recent international travel.

Other than that, it’s basically business as usual.

“It's just like flu season for us. We take care of it by putting masks on ourselves and masks on the patients. There's nothing we really need to do except wash our hands a little bit better," Hagerman said.

Botetourt County Fire & EMS Chief Jason Ferguson said they aren’t concerned about running out of supplies like masks and is confident they have what they need to tackle this disease.

“I know we have stock-pile of things from previous events,” Ferguson said.

Now it’s about coordinating with other leaders and organizations like the school system to develop a game plan and ease people’s fears if Botetourt County does see the coronavirus pop up in the community.

“So what we may do that helps prevent the spread of the coronavirus will also help the spread of the flu or the common cold by just being a little more vigilant,” Ferguson said.

Good hygiene techniques like thorough hand-washing and covering a cough and sneeze will help stop the spread not just of the coronavirus, but of many other infections as well.

