Public health task force explains role in combating COVID-19 in the New River Valley

Before there was even a known case of coronavirus in Southwest Virginia, Blacksburg Police Chief Anthony Wilson started getting groups of people in Montgomery County together to strategize what would likely come from this pandemic.

"We started talking about it about the first two weeks of February," Wilson said. "It was local law enforcement and the hospitals, and we just said, 'What kind of plans do we have to put in place?'"

Then VDH got involved and other counties were invited to the table.

"And so we said, 'Why don't we collaborate? Take this Montgomery County public task force and turn it into the New River Public Health Task Force,'" Wilson explained.

For Dr. Noelle Bissell, the director of the New River Health District, this level of collaboration is unprecedented.

"There's no way we could reach out individually to every single locality and have that communication and offer that same support," she said.

The task force is a collection of law enforcement, hospital representatives, city and town managers, local public information officers and education officials.

During the last two months, the New River Valley Public Health Task Force has been working through what they call phase one: mitigation. That included making sure plenty of testing was available.

"As soon as you can identify the positive and keep the appropriate people quarantined," Bissell said. "Identify the negative and let the appropriate people get back to work, you are basically mitigating the effect of the virus in our communities."

Personal protective equipment (PPE) and test kits are in high demand around the country, but forward planning by the task force allowed the New River Health District to buy supplies before items became scarce.

"My localities provided me funding and we literally went on Amazon and other places to find the materials that we needed," Bissell said.

All of this advanced planning led to flexible, adaptable and scalable drive-thru test sites around the NRV.

"We've been doing it for about four to five weeks now, at least twice a week," Bissell said. "The first couple of weeks we did three times a week. We've tested over 1,500 people."

Collaboration with local labs has also sped up the turnaround for test results to less than 24 hours and partnering with hospitals has helped find creative ways to reuse PPE.

"The task force is a wonderful way to bring all that together for the entire area so that no one area is facing this by themselves," Bissell said.

Establishing clear and consistent messaging was also key during phase one.

"We can't control that at the federal level," she explained. "We can't control that at the state level, but I think we've done pretty well at the local level."

Now with more business preparing to re-open, the task force is looking to create a playbook to help everyone in the NRV navigate the next phase: recovery.

"We have to realize that COVID isn't going away so we have to learn a new normal and we have to learn to live in a COVID world," Bissell said.

And Chief Wilson said this next phase isn't going to be a steady climb.

"Hitting the gas is easy, but it's the ability to slowly come in, to make sure we don't do anything to our critical infrastructure, we don't lose our hospital in the middle of this," he said. "We may have to push the breaks again."

The task force is currently creating the flexible framework to help everyone in the NRV be on the same page.

"We know our community," Bissell said. "We live in our community. We work in our community. We're members of our community. We're going to write the playbook for our community."

One of the ways they're staying united and transparent is with a series of virtual town hall meetings.

Wednesday, May 6 at 6 p.m. will be the task force's first interactive Q&A about COVID-19 and healthcare. The panel includes representatives from Carilion Clinic, the Community Health Center of the New River Valley, LewisGale Regional Health System, New River Valley Community Services and the Virginia Department of Health.

The town hall will be streamed live on Montgomery County's YouTube channel. It will then be archived on YouTube, agency websites and social media, and rebroadcast on local cable access stations including Comcast and Shentel Channel 190 (Christiansburg and Montgomery County) and Comcast Channel 2 (Blacksburg).

Additional dates, topics and invited panelists are:

• May 13 - Law Enforcement/Fire and Rescue - Counties of Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski, City of Radford and incorporated towns

• May 20 - Local Government - Counties of Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski, City of Radford and incorporated towns

• May 27 - Local/Small Business - Downtown Blacksburg, Inc., Floyd, Montgomery and Pulaski County Chambers of Commerce, Giles County Tourism, Radford Chamber of Commerce and the Small Business Development Center

• June 3 - Education/K-12 - Radford Public Schools, Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski County Public Schools

• June 10 - Education/Colleges and Universities - New River Community College, Radford University, Virginia Tech

Submit your questions anytime, as follows:

• In writing at http://montva.com/NRVtownhall;

• Record your question by voicemail at 540-391-0385; and

· • On Twitter with the hashtag #NRVStrongerTogether.

