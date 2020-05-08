Public hearing set for Botetourt County wind farm changes

Neighbors in Botetourt County still have time to make their voices heard and comment on a proposed wind farm near Eagle Rock.

The Rocky Forge Wind Farm has been in the works since 2016, but developers now want to make a few changes due to advancements in technology.

Those changes include increasing the maximum height of the turbines from 550 feet to 680 feet.

The development is set to cover about 3.5 miles of land along North Mountain with an entrance along Dagger Spring Road.

Even though social distancing is changing how the county’s Planning Commission hosts its public hearing, people can still submit their comments.

"It is super important that we give people as many opportunities as they can to feel comfortable and to also be able to provide comment from a remote place so they don't have to feel like do have to come to the meeting in person," Community Development Director Nicole Pendleton said.

Botetourt County has created an online platform so people can send in their comments and learn more about the meeting's agenda.

Neighbors can also call 1-540-300-9110 and enter the code 875778# the day of the hearing to listen to the meeting and provide comments.

The Planning Commission is set to meet Monday, May 11 at 6 p.m.

