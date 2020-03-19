Public meeting attendance affected by coronavirus guidelines

Regular government meetings keep business going. Open sessions are required by law to allow public access. But what happens when a pandemic strikes?

"In terms of public interaction, we're complying with the governor's and the president's and the CDC's guidelines. We'll still do our best to limit the capacity in the board room to 10 people," said Robert Hiss, Bedford County administrator.

75 people says the sign, but 10 people is what Hiss and Bedford County administration will limit this room to.

This isn't an effort to restrict public access to meetings, however.

Liberty University will step in to stream county meetings for a while.

"They've agreed to send a person in order to help us stream this particular meeting and continue to do that for a couple months," said Hiss.

The main issue at hand are conflicting messages.

On the one hand, meetings are open to the public, but on the other hand, guidelines are in place to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people.

Hiss says it's a tricky situation.

"Having a traditional public meeting with 30, 40, 50 people just really isn't appropriate when all the other public messages are something different. So, we're trying to come up with ways in order to still keep our meeting public and allow some level of interaction," said Hiss.

Their solution - for now - is for people to call or email in their comments before meetings until the air has cleared.

The intent isn't to close off the public from the meetings, but rather, keep some distance and interact remotely.

