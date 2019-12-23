Pulaski Church of God opens its doors after almost three years

Pulaski Church of God opened its doors Sunday, after almost three years of worshiping in another part of the church.

In January 2017, the church went up in flames in a fire with a cause that is still undetermined.

The congregation was full of members, visitors and fire departments from all over that helped battle the flames that day. They were honored on stage with an honorary plaque gifted from the church.

Worship Pastor Tony Eads says this was perfect timing.

"It is completely surreal. This expression is often used, but I truthfully feel like a kid at Christmas today. It was like unwrapping a brand new Christmas gift, and this couldn't come at a better time for my family or our congregation," Eads said.

