Pulaski Church of God opens new building after original burned down

After nearly three years, the new Pulaski Church of God is almost complete and members can finally worship there this weekend.

In January of 2017, the church went up in flames with a cause that new Senior Pastor Jones said is still undetermined.

Because 2019 marks the 100th anniversary of the church, it was crucial for them to open the doors before the end of the year, a goal they had set and met.

“While I expect there to be quite a lot of joy, I expect a bit of emotion,” said Senior Pastor Donald Jones. “When they lost the church nearly three years ago in the fire it was a tragic time, it was a very difficult time.”

The original church was compiled of two buildings that were attached to the Family Life Center.

Since the fire, they have been worshipping in the center next door.

“When the fire happened, both of those buildings were destroyed,” Jones said. “The only thing that saved the Family Life Center was the connector that connected the building on this side was removed while they were fighting the fire.”

Jones said the loss has only brought members even closer.

“One thing we have really tried to do is to not focus so much on the building, as much as we focus on our mission,” he said.

That mission statement: “Loving like God, serving like Jesus, impacting with the Holy Spirit,” is displayed visibly when you walk into the new building.

Some other upgrades you might find include theater seats and a state-of-the-art lighting and sound system are just some of the things that make up 20,600 square feet of the church.

The 539 theater seats form to traditional pews at the aisles.

“One row will be kind of your laid back very comfortable kind of seat and then the next row up from that will be more lumbar support, so you really have options one row to the next,” Jones said. “It could make for a challenging experience to keep people engaged, but we’ll work through that.”

Although only a few things survived from the original church, including a teaching stand, the hearts and souls of the congregation remain resilient.

“There’s a spirit of unity that is very strong and very high along with morale which is extremely high going into this transition,” Jones said.

According to Jones, the insurance was only able to cover about two-thirds of the cost of the entire building that came to $5.5 million.

Currently the church is functioning on a 30-day temporary certificate of occupancy. Jones is confident the finishing touches will be complete on the exterior of the church within that time.

The entire community is invited to a special grand opening service on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Firefighters who fought the blaze that cold January night will be honored.

