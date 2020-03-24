Pulaski Co. Public Schools announce tentative new days for graduation, prom and school dance

As long as they can happen prior to August.

That was the nod to the effort school officials want to make in Pulaski County to ensure their middle and high schoolers do not miss out on making any memories.

According to post made on the Pulaski County Public Schools Facebook page Tuesday, the district has set a few tentative dates for major student events in response to the coronavirus concerns:

-PCHS Prom has been set for Friday, June 5, 2020.

-8th Grade Dance is planned for Saturday, June 6, 2020

-PCHS Graduation is slated for Friday, June 12, 2020

Pulaski County Public Schools says these dates are subject to move later in the summer if crowd size restrictions are still being observed.

Copyright 2020 WBDJ7. All rights reserved.