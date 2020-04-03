Pulaski Co. has first confirmed presumptive positive case of COVID-19

The New River Health District announced Friday that a man in his 50s has become the first confirmed presumptive positive coronavirus case in Pulaski County.

According to a press release, he lives within the county and is believed to have contracted the virus during travel. The man has been correctly self-isolating and has limited his exposure to the general public.

“We ask our citizens to continue to be mindful and take the necessary precautions to help keep themselves and those they love safe and healthy during this increased time of risk. I also ask that we lift up this individual as well as our community in prayer and we all wish the patient a swift and full recovery,” said County Administrator, Jonathan D. Sweet.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.