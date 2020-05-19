Pulaski Co. plans to reopen public facilities May 26

As areas across Virginia continue to gradually open, Pulaski County has announced it plans to make significant steps of its own May 26.

Adhering with safety and social distancing guidelines found here, the County of Pulaski says they are planning to reopen public facilities. In addition, all parts of outdoor recreation facilities and all county-operated indoor recreation facilities will open their doors.

“It is important to denote that we want to safely resume county operations and safely reopen county facilities, but do so with a focus on mitigating any possible spread of the virus to better keep our employees and the public safe and feeling safe”, stated County Administrator, John D. Sweet.

The county asks anyone with specific questions regarding reopening to call 540-9980-7705.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.