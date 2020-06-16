Pulaski County Middle School construction halted; construction workers diagnosed with COVID-19

The Pulaski County Middle School construction project has been temporarily halted because three construction workers have been diagnosed with COVID 19.

General contractor Branch Builds halted the project.

Pulaski County Public Schools said the site is undergoing a cleaning of work areas and equipment, with the goal of a reopening Wednesday, with additional mitigation steps in place.

The district said the impact of the shutdown on the overall project completion date will be assessed once work resumes.

