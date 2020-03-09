Pulaski Co. Public Schools will close Friday to make plans in case of coronavirus

Pulaski County Public Schools will be closed Friday to allow teachers and staff a period to develop lesson plans and activities in case of a long-term school closure due to the coronavirus.

Teachers will work to develop a strategy that would allow them to teach the students digitally at their homes.

According to a post on the district Facebook page, this day will also be used for continuing efforts to extra thoroughly clean and disinfect learning spaces.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.