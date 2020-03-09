Pulaski County deputies arrest man on numerous charges

Pulaski County Sheriff's Office arrested a man wanted on numerous charges Sunday night.

Just after 10 p.m., Pulaski deputies located Robert Hampton Bailey on Fellowship Lane in the Parrott area of Pulaski County. Bailey was wanted on 18 various charges, including felonies.

Though he tried to evade officers, Bailey was caught after a foot pursuit. He was transported to New River Valley Regional Jail.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office joked about the incident on their Facebook page, saying: "Needless to say, he was none too happy to see us. So in addition to playing hide and seek, he decided to challenge a few of our deputies to a foot race. Well, our deputies were wearing their go faster boots and they ate a good breakfast, so they caught up to Mr. Bailey in short order. After introductions were made all around, our deputies kindly offered him a ride to more suitable accommodations."

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.