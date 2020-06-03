Pulaski County gets ready for task force town hall on K-12 education

New River Valley school districts will be meeting for a virtual task force town hall Wednesday night.

Kindergarten through 12th grade educators have had to change nearly every aspect of the education process during COVID-19.

Wednesday night school leaders from Montgomery, Giles, Pulaski and Floyd counties, and the city of Radford, will have an online meeting to discuss reflect on the last two months and look ahead to next school year.

"You know there are a number of deficits as far as internet access for our students and technology access for our students," Pulaski County superintendent, Dr. Kevin Siers said. "So if we have to sustain distance learning through long term closures that has to be addressed."

He said right now there are three main possibilities for Pulaski County next school year. Open as normal but with more health and safety precautions in place; do a staggered schedule to limit the number of students that come to school each day; or continue with full-time online distance learning.

"We are expecting some guidance from the state department this week and the governor's office on how school can reopen next year and some of the different scenarios we can work through to make school successful next year," he said. "But until we get that, we really can't make any plans or make any announcements on how we will move forward."

While some colleges and districts are considering returning to school early and letting out before Thanksgiving, Siers said Pulaski County has already pushed back their start date to Sept, 8 to give the maximum amount of time to finish the new county middle school.

Wednesday's New River Valley Public Health Task Force virtual town hall on K-12 education begins at 6 p.m.

Click here to watch the meeting and submit questions.