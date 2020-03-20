Pulaski County is considering economic relief program for taxpayers

Pulaski County is developing an economic relief program to help lessen the financial burden on neighbors and businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Pulaski County’s Board of Supervisors is considering a proposal to set the rate for penalties and interest to $0 for three-months on real estate taxes that are due on June 5, according to a press release.

“We identified this approach of relief as a meaningful and pragmatic way that we can help our people as they work to manage their finances in this unprecedented time in our nation’s history,” Board of Supervisors Chair Joseph Guthrie said.

The county is looking for ways to provide temporary financial assistance to its citizens and help businesses maintain a working capital so they can pay their staff and vendors.

Real estate taxes would still be due June 5, but payments received later than the due date, but before Sept. 6, would not accrue any interest and won’t be penalized, if the plan is approved.

The standard penalties and interest for late payments will resume on Sept. 6. The county is encouraging all taxpayers to pay on time and in full.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

