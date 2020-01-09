Pulaski County man arrested on child pornography charges

A Pulaski County man has been arrested on 40 felony charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.

Thursday morning, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police served a search warrant on Camelot Road.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office had gotten information from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in Bedford about the distribution of child pornography. That began an investigation that led to the search of the home on Camelot Road.

Travis Doerzaph is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

No more specific information has yet been released. An investigation continues.

