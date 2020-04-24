Pulaski County to hold public hearing to waive tax late fees

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors is holding a public hearing Monday to consider waiving late fees for folks who can’t afford to pay real estate tax in June.

The resolution, if passed, would give folks an additional three months to pay those taxes.

If you are able to pay real estate tax on June 5, you’re encouraged to do so.

“We’re trusting that after this three month period, folks will be in a much better position to make payment. We don’t want to cause further harm,” said County Administrator Jonathan Sweet. “We don’t want to take advantage of additional monies because they’re in a difficult position.”

Public comments can be submitted online, over the phone or in person Monday night.

If you plan to attend in person, be sure to adhere to social distancing guidelines provided by the board. You will be required to wear a mask. If you don’t have one, you will be provided with one.

The meeting is at 7 p.m.

To Submit Public Comment:

Email: aedmonds@pulaskicounty.org

Phone: 540-980-7705

Mail: 143 3rd St NW #1, Pulaski, VA 24301

