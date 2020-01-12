Pulaski Fire Department holds training for disaster response

Sunday, Pulaski Fire Department trained in Mass Casualty Incidents.

Nathaniel Davis,Training Officer with Pulaski Public Safety said it's important all first responders know how to handle these events.

"The reality is that bad things can happen in large groups- and while we certainly hope it never does in our area, we're going to be the first ones there", said Davis.

The Department was separated into two groups: patients and responders. The patients had blue tape on them describing their injuries and it was up to the responders to treat them accordingly.

Davis says it all boils down to one thing in Mass Casualty Incidents.

"We're bringing order to chaos one piece at a time".

Pulaski Fire Chief, Robbie Kiser says helps his department better serve and protect their community.

"We all work together, especially in Pulaski County, and even in the EMS side, if they need help, we're there to help them you know we're going to help them, you know the more EMTs we have the better expertise we have in helping them", said Chief Kiser.

