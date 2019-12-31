Pulaski PD donates to Calfee school project

While officers were letting their beards grow for ‘No Shave November’, they were also raising money for the Calfee Community and Cultural Center.

After two months of beard growing and fundraising, they were able to collect $1,110. Police Chief Gary Roche matched that contribution totaling it to $2,220.

The department presented the check to the Calfee Board of Directors outside the historic school Tuesday evening. They were thrilled with the donation to preserve the school for African American children, a project they’ve been working on all year long.

“When this vision, this idea came to bring this building back to life I just jumped at it because I want to commemorate the legacy of those teachers that work so hard,” said director Mickey Hickman.

The plan is to transform the old school into a building to preserve its legacy, create a daycare and a community event center. It could take anywhere from two to three years to complete the project and secure all of the grant money necessary.

The board is also working with the town council to change the name of West Main St. in front of the building to either Harmon and Corbin Drive or Harmon and Corbin Way, to honor Chauncey Harmon and Dr. Percy Corbin and their work to make the school possible for the community.

Copyright 2019 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.