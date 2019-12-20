Pulaski Police prevent package thieves through ‘Operation Porch Pirate Prohibition’

Thieves won’t be getting their hands on packages in Pulaski this holiday season.

WDBJ7 photo

It’s all thanks to the police department’s ‘Operation Porch Pirate Prohibition’.

People who live in Pulaski can have their items shipped to the police station, as long as they pick them up before Christmas. When the packages arrive they’re placed under the Christmas tree until their rightful owners present I.D. to pick them up.

Although the department said they got the idea from another station out west on Facebook, they’re glad they implemented it this year and said it’s been successful.

“Well we’re anti-Grinch people, so if we can keep people from stealing Christmas we’ll try our best to help everyone out,” said Chief Gary Roche.

All packages must be claimed by Monday at 4:30 p.m. before the offices close for the holiday.

