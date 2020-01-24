Pulaski Police warn of counterfeit bills

The Pulaski Police Department is urging businesses and residents to keep an eye out for counterfeit money.

Police say the bills may look convincing on the surface, but are counterfeit with two distinct ways to tell.

There will be a small, red, foreign stamp on the back of each bill, which also feels like regular paper, as opposed to feeling like real currency.

The bills are being passed around the area and have been seen in $5, $10, $20, $50, and $100 denominations

If you come in contact with any of these bills, you're asked to call Pulaski Police at (540) 994-8680.