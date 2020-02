Pulaski County Public Schools will hold a special meeting March 4 to discuss the possibility of moving to a four-day school week.

The meeting will be in the Little Theater at Pulaski County High School, according to the district's Facebook page.

The School Board will hear from faculty and staff at 5:00 p.m. and from parents and community members at 6:00.

