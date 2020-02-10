Pulaski Yankees show support for other teams

One local baseball team is gearing up for the season as Major League Baseball continues to debate cutting some minor league programs.

WDBJ7 photo

The Pulaski Yankees continue to prepare for the 2020 season.

The clubhouse is not on the list of teams that could get cut by MLB, however, the team and Pulaski Town Mayor David Clark

have been vocal about keeping all minor league teams in place.

There is no deadline yet for MLB's decision to get rid of some of the programs.

"Most of the teams have been in contact with one another. You've seen a lot of things like the task force come out in different efforts to help save minor league baseball. So, it's definitely a team effort between our teams in the Appalachian League and everybody else throughout the industry," said Betsy Haugh, Pulaski Yankees General Manager.

As part of their preparations, the Yankees will be adding eight hundred new seats to their facility this year.

