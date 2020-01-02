Pulaski County offering reward for information on busted school windows

A hometown sheriff's office is looking for whomever is responsible for busting out the windows of a local school.

Pulaski County deputies posted a picture to their Facebook page Thursday. According to their post, someone broke 19 windows of the Newbern Elementary School just after Christmas.

The school is vacant, but officials with the Sheriff's Office said it's used to store surplus equipment for the county and is used for training exercises.

The property is also designated as an economic development property and, according to officials, has a prospective tenant.

The estimated damages are about $5,000 for the glass alone, but the county has already spent about $2,700 to secure the building.

The county is offering a $2,500 reward for for information leading to an arrest.

