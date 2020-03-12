Pulaski man arrested, charged for stealing vehicle

Pulaski Police have charged a man with grand larceny after a neighbor said they saw the suspect get into their vehicle and drive away.

The neighbor called police after they said they saw Quentin Collins, 36, drive off in their vehicle around 11:30 a.m. Thursday near Calfee Park.

The neighbor stayed on the phone with dispatchers and followed the vehicle down the road, police said.

Officers were able to find the vehicle and arrest Collins near the intersection of Lee Highway and Memorial Ave.

Collins has been charged with grand larceny and driving under the influence of drugs.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.