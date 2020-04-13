Pulaski sees heavy flooding after storm

From all parts of our viewing area, there were a lot of roles played this morning.

There were onlooker, to those who started the cleanup process; others worked to keep us safe.

"Around 3 AM we started to have some concerns, around 6 AM, it reached critical mass and the height of the water surge, and our folks responded accordingly," said Johnathan Sweet, the county administrator for Pulaski.

Even when you're in the middle of a health pandemic, Mother Nature doesn't stop.

Earlier, E. Main Street was covered with water. Thankfully, it's mostly mud now.

"Well someone called us and told us the aerial view showed us our cars were in water, and we come up here and try to move them, but so far we're in good shape, it hasn't gotten in the cars yet, it's still underneath them," said Ricky Thomas, owner of Hott Wheels.

In the last 18 years of owning Hot Wheels, Thomas says he's seen flooding, but not like this before.

While he says there's no internal damage to his cars, there's still work to do, and concerns for town leaders.

"Making sure that the structure's aren't damaged so folks can return home, making sure the roadways are cleaned up and we can continue to provide emergency services to the community," said Sweet.

