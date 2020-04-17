Pulaski to offer citizens flood debris drop-off area

Following Monday’s severe flooding, the Town of Pulaski and Pulaski County Public Service Authority are partnering to provide a flood debris drop-off area.

The drop-off area will be located in the First Street parking lot at the corner of First Street SW and Randolph Avenue.

Dumpsters will be available for people to bring their flood-related debris. If people are unable to bring an item themselves, they can move it to the edge of their street and call the Pulaski County PSA Office for pickup at 540-674-8720.

Pulaski hopes the service will give people an opportunity to remove debris at a minimum inconvenience to themselves. The town thanked the fire department, police department and public works department for their help throughout the flooding emergency.

