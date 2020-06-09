Pup Scruffs donates $5,000 to Lynchburg Humane Society

One Lynchburg company made a $5,000 donation to a local non-profit.

WDBJ7 photo

Pup Scruffs made the donation to the Lynchburg Humane Society.

They made the money by selling face masks online.

Pup Scruffs says they wanted to help the humane society, especially during the pandemic.

"We donate $2 per mask that's sold - and actually for the pup scruffs as well - they get a donation for everything too and we literally raised over $5,000 in the first few weeks of the sales," said Katie Bernotsky.

The money will be used to help with pet food, medicine and other needs.

It also goes towards the humane society's match challenge.

