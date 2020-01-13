Puppy thrown over 29 feet from overpass, KPD report shows

Knoxville Police said an investigation is underway after officers rescued a puppy which had been thrown from an overpass on Alcoa Highway.

It happened Monday morning around 3 a.m.

According to records, an officer was parked beneath the overpass near Tyson Skate Park in his cruiser when he heard "a deep male voice grunting and cursing." The officer said he heard a loud impact and a dog whining.

Upon investigation, the officer reportedly found a female puppy bleeding from her mouth with abrasions on her paws. The officer said the dog appeared to have a broken leg.

After taking the dog to get care for her injuries, officers returned to the scene to investigate. They reportedly found a wet spot directly above the spot where the dog fell. They believe a car had been parked on the overpass.

The officers measured the drop from the bridge and determined the fall to be 29 feet and 9 inches.

"Someone threw this sweet puppy off of the Alcoa Highway overpass near Tyson Park. Thankfully, KPD officers were already in the area, located the injured animal and rendered aid," said KPD in a Facebook post.

The puppy was taken to the University of Tennessee Veterinary Medical Center.

Veterinarians said they expect the puppy to survive and be transferred to Young Williams Animal Center after treatment.

"If anyone has any information about this unspeakable act, they are urged to please call the Crime Hotline," said KPD.

Anyone who has information about the incident should call police at 865-215-7212 or the Animal Control Unit at 865-215-8640.

No suspects have been named.

