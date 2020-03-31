Pure Eats creates doughnut to thank medical professionals

Pure Eats in Lexington has created a doughnut to say thank you to all medical personnel on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes after WDBJ7's Neesey Payne and Josh Birch issued a challenge to local doughnut shops Friday to come up with a sweet way to thank those in the medical community.

Pure Eats General Manager Kasey Potter said the doughnut is simply titled "We love doctors and nurses."

"It’s a old fashion doughnut with vanilla icing, fondant mask, googly eyes and a heart because we love our doctors and nurses so much," Potter said.

The special doughnut will begin being sold on Tuesday at Pure Eat's store in Lexington. On Tuesdays you can get a dozen doughnuts for just $10. They plan to continue selling it for at least a week.

Every Friday they also plan to donate several dozen doughnuts to area hospitals.

