Push to ban assault weapons in Virginia meets resistance

Some top Virginia Democrats are expressing reservations about plans to ban assault weapons.

That's a key part of Gov. Ralph Northam's gun-control proposals and one that's drawn fierce resistance from gun-rights advocates.

Sen. John Edwards said he supports a ban under the right circumstances but the issue is more complicated than people realize and passing a ban will be difficult.

The Senate Judiciary Committee moved quickly Monday to advance several pieces of gun legislation that a Republican majority has blocked for years. The proposals include universal background checks. The committee did not debate an assault weapons ban.