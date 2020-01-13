WDBJ7 offers tips on getting our signal after rescan and tower update

Recently, we has been receiving calls and messages from viewers regarding reception issues with WDBJ7 and WZBJ24. While our tower is up and running, there are still certain situations in which people may have trouble receiving us.

Viewers should make sure they have the proper type of antenna for their situation. For reception tips and help with choosing antennas, click here.

If you want to check signal strengths in your area, the FCC also has a DTV reception map that can be helpful.

Many of the bad reception cases we're seeing involve people who live in places that do not receive signals well, such as behind a mountain. Another common issue is the type of antenna being used. You may be using rabbit ear antennas when you need an outdoor or other type of antenna to pick up signals properly.

Many viewers are also having a difficult time locating WZBJ24. On January 1, our channel lineup changed slightly. If you are having trouble locating it, we suggest calling your cable company or - if you have one - utilizing the search function on your TV.

Over-the-air viewers may need to rescan their TVs to access the new channel lineup. To do so, find the "set-up" or "menu" button on your remote, then select the option to scan or search for available digital broadcast channels.

According to the Federal Communications Commission, periodic rescanning may be necessary until July 2020. This is because the FCC auctioned spectrum, which is currently affecting the availability of TV stations on certain channels as they transition to other channels. The FCC will allow some stations to continue on their current channels as late as July 2020; therefore, occasionally rescanning can help to ensure you have the current channel lineup for your area.

Some parts of the country have already transitioned, but it all depends on where you live. To learn more about why and when certain stations will be changing their frequencies, visit the FCC's Broadcast TV Transition page.

