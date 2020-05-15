Q: Are they not hats? A: They are Devo face shields

(Gray News) – We have now witnessed the “Devolution” of personal protective equipment.
Classic new wave band Devo is out with its own line of PPE, including an energy dome face shield.
The energy dome is a throwback to the band’s 1980 “Freedom of Choice” album. The red hats look something like an upside-down tiered flowerpot.
“Graphically bold design in aggressive, primary red it became the most iconic symbol of the band’s multi-media mission to spread the idea of Devolution,” Devo’s Gerald Casale said on the band’s website.