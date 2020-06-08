Quiet today, but showers and storms return by mid-week

High pressure continues to hold onto our region. For the first part of the week we’ll be on the eastern side of the high. This will gives us low humidity levels and a good amount of sunshine on Monday. Once Tuesday arrives the high shifts to our east, which will give is a southerly flow. Our humidity levels soar which will bring back a slight chance for a late day thunderstorm. Highs Monday and Tuesday will climb into the mid to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY

The cold front that moves in on Wednesday will merge with some of the remnant moisture from Cristobal. This will bring us a good chance of showers and thunderstorms across the area. Some storms may be on the stronger side with tropical downpours. Highs on Wednesday climb into the upper 80s.

THURSDAY

The front should move to our south, but it may remain close enough to keep a chance of a few showers and storms in the forecast. Highs climb into the mid 80s under a mix of sun and clouds.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny weather returns with highs in the mid 80s.

WEEKEND

As of right now the weekend is looking fairly nice with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures should remain in the low to mid 80s.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.