Quiet today with soggy & warmer weather for the weekend

THURSDAY

We'll start off with lots of sunshine, but a few more clouds move in late today. Our highs will only climb into the mid 40s with a light breeze

FRIDAY

We'll end up mostly cloudy and with an easterly wind we could see some patchy mist and drizzle develop along the Blue Ridge. This cool air wedge will keep temperatures a bit cooler than models are calling for. We could even see a few stray showers late in the day. Our highs will climb into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

SATURDAY

We remain in the warm side of the front with temperatures soaring nearly 20° above average Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Rain will continue off and on during the day, with around .50" or more possible. We have to watch a line of strong storms that will develop to our west. This line will weaken before arriving here, but it could bring us a line of some heavier showers.

SUNDAY

Any showers will taper off early with partly sunny skies. We remain mild with afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK

A very soggy pattern is setting up for next week with rain possible every few days along with very mild conditions.Several inches of rain are possible through the next 10 days.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.