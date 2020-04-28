Quiet weather Tuesday followed by a stormy front Wednesday

TUESDAY

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds with a few mountain showers. Our high temperatures will warm into the low 70s. Winds won't be as gusty.

WEDNESDAY

A strong cold front will approach the region late Wednesday. Ahead of it, skies turn partly to mostly cloudy during the day along with a gusty southwest wind, 15-25mph. This will help warm us up into the mid to upper 70s. Any storms should hold off until the late-afternoon and evening, however, some of them may be on the stronger side.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

We're watching for a line of potentially heavy rain to move into the region after 6 p.m. The line will track across the area during the evening, exiting after midnight in the east. There's the potential this line may contain a few stronger storms with hail and damaging wind potential. The severe potential looks to be more to our south, but we'll have to continue to monitor for any changes. The more certain aspect of the front is the 1-2" rainfall totals which may cause localized flooding. Some areas might even see a little more than that.

END OF THE WEEK

A few showers linger early on Thursday, but will clear out late in the day.

High pressure builds in bringing sunshine for Friday into the weekend with temperatures slowly climbing back to the 70s and possibly even an 80° high for some areas.

Only isolated showers/storms are expected with the weekend pattern.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

We'll see a beautiful sunny day Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. Sunday looks nice as well with just a chance for a late day thunderstorm. High near 81.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.