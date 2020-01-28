Quiet weather through Wednesday with possible snow showers Thursday

TUESDAY

Partly to mostly sunny skies return with highs in the 40s. We'll also have a gusty NW wind at times.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny conditions with increasing clouds late. Highs will once again be in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY

Seasonable conditions look to continue with highs in the mid 40s. We'll see variably cloud skies as a weak system passes through the region. There's a chance for a few snow showers early Thursday morning, but most of these will remain confined along the I-77 corridor and western Virginia. Flurries are possible elsewhere.

FRIDAY

Clouds hang tough across the region as another system heads our way from the southwest. Highs climb into the mid to upper 40s.

WEEKEND

A few models are picking up on a storm exiting the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday. If it remains on course and runs into colder air, there's a chance it could bring a wintry mix to the region by Friday night or Saturday morning. We've seen this pattern several times this winter, and it often doesn't materialize. We'll keep you posted throughout the week.

