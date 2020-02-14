RCACP hosts "smooch a puppy" and "kiss a kitty"

Valentine's Day is a great time to pucker up and that was the idea today at the Roanoke Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection.

They partnered with Roanoke Fire and Rescue to put on "Smooch a pooch" and "kiss a kitty."

A kissing booth was set up for people to take pictures with dogs and cats that are up for adoption.

The fundraiser was aimed at raising money to pay for heart-worm surgery for the dogs.

Surgeries can cost between $1,000 and $1,500 per animal.

"We are so very fortunate in our friends group they are in constant fundraising mode because the animals keep coming in so we're just really excited to have a fun event to get some exposure and to have a little fun with the fundraiser," said Melinda Rector, Director of Operations.

There is also a Valentine's Sale going on at the shelter this weekend.

